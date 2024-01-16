Christian McCaffrey set for full practice Tuesday

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey’s had a lot of time off over the last couple of weeks and it seems to have served him well.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that McCaffrey is set for full participation in practice on Tuesday afternoon. McCaffrey did not play in Week 18 and he rested his calf during the team’s bye week practices, but the return on Tuesday suggests he will be good to go for Saturday night’s game in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) will not practice on Tuesday, but Shanahan told reporters that he expects he will be on the field Wednesday as the team tries to manage his workload in order to ensure he’s good for the game.

Safety Logan Ryan (groin) is also set to miss practice while defensive tackle Arik Armstead (knee, foot) and safety George Odum (biceps) are slated to work in limited fashion.