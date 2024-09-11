Christian McCaffrey slated for limited practice Wednesday

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will return to practice Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

McCaffrey missed Monday night’s season opener against the Jets with Achilles tendinitis and a calf strain. Shanahan calls holding out McCaffrey a precaution.

“When it is acting up, it’s something you have to be careful about,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Christian is very diligent about that stuff. If it was a playoff game, he made it very clear to me, he believes he could go.”

Shanahan said it was a positive sign that McCaffrey will practice Wednesday.

McCaffrey said he intends to play Week 2 against the Vikings.

“My mentality is I’m playing,” McCaffrey said.

Of course, McCaffrey intended to play against the Jets but instead ended up watching from the sideline as Jordan Mason, who had 28 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown in the 32-19 win.

The 49ers, though, are not considering injured reserve for McCaffrey, considering him day to day.