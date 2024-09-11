 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkoroy_240911__538930.jpg
Barkley ‘a big mover’ in OPOY odds after Week 1
nbc_csu_cousins_240911.jpg
Cousins’ movements ‘were concerning’ in ATL debut
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_240911.jpg
Bears gave Williams ‘no chance’ vs. Titans

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkoroy_240911__538930.jpg
Barkley ‘a big mover’ in OPOY odds after Week 1
nbc_csu_cousins_240911.jpg
Cousins’ movements ‘were concerning’ in ATL debut
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_240911.jpg
Bears gave Williams ‘no chance’ vs. Titans

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian McCaffrey slated for limited practice Wednesday

  
Published September 11, 2024 04:10 PM

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will return to practice Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

McCaffrey missed Monday night’s season opener against the Jets with Achilles tendinitis and a calf strain. Shanahan calls holding out McCaffrey a precaution.

“When it is acting up, it’s something you have to be careful about,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Christian is very diligent about that stuff. If it was a playoff game, he made it very clear to me, he believes he could go.”

Shanahan said it was a positive sign that McCaffrey will practice Wednesday.

McCaffrey said he intends to play Week 2 against the Vikings.

“My mentality is I’m playing,” McCaffrey said.

Of course, McCaffrey intended to play against the Jets but instead ended up watching from the sideline as Jordan Mason, who had 28 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown in the 32-19 win.

The 49ers, though, are not considering injured reserve for McCaffrey, considering him day to day.