Christian McCaffrey will see specialist in Germany for his Achilles tendinitis

Eighteen days ago, we suddenly learned that 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey’s calf strain includes an Achilles issue. Two weeks ago, we suddenly learned that “questionable” meant “out.”

Tonight, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that McCaffrey will see a specialist in Germany for his Achilles tendinitis.

McCaffrey was placed on injured reserve before the Week 2 game at Minnesota. He’s eligible to return for the Week 6 Thursday night game at Seattle. Given that he’s flying across the Atlantic Ocean in search of answers to his lingering problem, it feels like he won’t be back any time soon.

Jordan Mason had a pair of 100-yard games in McCaffrey’s absence. On Sunday in L.A., Mason had 19 carries for 77 yards against the Rams. He also caught two passes for 11 yards.