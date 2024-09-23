 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_ravenscowboysv2_240923.jpg
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Other PFT Content

Christian McCaffrey will see specialist in Germany for his Achilles tendinitis

  
Published September 23, 2024 07:28 PM

Eighteen days ago, we suddenly learned that 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey’s calf strain includes an Achilles issue. Two weeks ago, we suddenly learned that “questionable” meant “out.”

Tonight, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that McCaffrey will see a specialist in Germany for his Achilles tendinitis.

McCaffrey was placed on injured reserve before the Week 2 game at Minnesota. He’s eligible to return for the Week 6 Thursday night game at Seattle. Given that he’s flying across the Atlantic Ocean in search of answers to his lingering problem, it feels like he won’t be back any time soon.

Jordan Mason had a pair of 100-yard games in McCaffrey’s absence. On Sunday in L.A., Mason had 19 carries for 77 yards against the Rams. He also caught two passes for 11 yards.