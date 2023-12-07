Christian Watson misses Thursday practice with hamstring injury

The hamstring injury Packers receiver Christian Watson suffered on Sunday night has kept him out for at least the first practice of Week 14.

Watson did not participate on Thursday, as Green Bay gets ready to play the Giants on Monday night.

“He’s getting the treatment and hopefully it will be sooner rather than later,” head coach Matt LaFleur said, via Zach Kruse of USA Today.

Watson is coming off two of his best games of the season, as he caught five passes for 94 yards with a touchdown against Detroit on Thanksgiving and followed that with seven receptions for 71 yards with two TDs in the win over Kansas City.

Overall, Watson has 28 catches for 422 yards with five touchdowns this season.

Running back Aaron Jones (knee) returned to practice as a limited participant after he missed last week’s game.

Safety Darnell Savage (chest) and linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder) also did not participate.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) was limited again to start the week. He hasn’t played since the Nov. 5 victory over the Rams.

Running back AJ Dillon (groin), linebacker Rashan Gary (shoulder), linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (neck), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (shoulder), safety Jonathan Owens (knee), receiver Jayden Reed, and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (elbow) were all limited.

Tight end Josiah Segura (hip), cornerback Keisean Nixon (wrist), and cornerback Eric Stokes (hamstring) were all full. Stokes is still returning from injured reserve.