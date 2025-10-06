Christian Watson returned to Packers practice on Monday

The Packers are coming off their bye week and are getting closer to adding a boost at receiver.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Christian Watson is practicing on Monday, meaning Green Bay has opened Watson’s 21-day window to return from the physically unable to perform list.

Watson suffered a torn ACL in Week 18 of last season.

A second-round pick in 2022, Watson caught 29 passes for 620 yards with two touchdowns last season. He has 98 career receptions for 1,653 yards with 14 TDs.

Notably, Packers offensive linemen Zach Tom and Aaron Banks have also returned to practice after missing time.

The Packers have also opened the practice window for offensive lineman Jacob Monk, who has been on injured reserve with a hamstring issue.