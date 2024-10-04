Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs both doubtful for Week 5 vs. Rams

The Packers are unlikely to have two of their top receivers when they play the Rams on Sunday.

Green Bay has listed both Christian Watson (ankle) and Romeo Doubs (personal) are both listed as doubtful for Week 5.

Watson did not practice all week while Doubs didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday.

Tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle) also didn’t practice all week but he is listed as questionable.

Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (ankle) has been ruled out after he was sidelined all week.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hip), defensive lineman Jonathan Ford (calf), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee), offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (shoulder), and cornerback Carrington Valentin (ankle) are all questionable.

Quarterback Jordan Love (knee) was limited on Wednesday but was a full participant on Thursday and Friday and is set to play.

Defensive lineman Kenny Clark (toe) was limited on Thursday and Friday but is expected to play.