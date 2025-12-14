Christian Watson to locker room, Packers lead 23-21

The Packers tried a deep shot to wide receiver Christian Watson in the third quarter of Sunday’s game in Denver and it wound up going wrong in a couple of ways.

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain picked off the pass and Watson remained down holding his left side after the play. Watson was eventually helped off the field and stayed on the sideline for a few minutes before going back to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Packers call the wideout questionable to return with a chest injury.

The Broncos moved the ball quickly after the turnover and quarterback Bo Nix connected with wide receiver Courtland Sutton for his third touchdown pass of the afternoon. That cut Green Bay’s lead to 23-21 with 9:07 to play in the third.