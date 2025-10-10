Christian Watson won’t return this weekend, Brandon McManus and Rasheed Walker questionable

The Packers will not be activating wide receiver Christian Watson for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said, via the team’s website, that Watson “looked pretty damn good” in practice this week as he works his way back from a torn ACL, but he was ruled out for their Week 6 game.

Kicker Brandon McManus (quad) said on Thursday that he’s good to go, but the team listed him as questionable. Left tackle Rasheed Walker (quad), right tackle Zach Tom (oblique, back), left guard Aaron Banks (groin, knee), cornerback Nate Hobbs, and offensive lineman Jacob Monk (hamstring) are also listed as questionable.

Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (knee) and tackle Anthony Belton (ankle) are the only players on the active roster that have been ruled out.