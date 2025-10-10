 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian Watson won’t return this weekend, Brandon McManus and Rasheed Walker questionable

  
Published October 10, 2025 03:58 PM

The Packers will not be activating wide receiver Christian Watson for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said, via the team’s website, that Watson “looked pretty damn good” in practice this week as he works his way back from a torn ACL, but he was ruled out for their Week 6 game.

Kicker Brandon McManus (quad) said on Thursday that he’s good to go, but the team listed him as questionable. Left tackle Rasheed Walker (quad), right tackle Zach Tom (oblique, back), left guard Aaron Banks (groin, knee), cornerback Nate Hobbs, and offensive lineman Jacob Monk (hamstring) are also listed as questionable.

Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (knee) and tackle Anthony Belton (ankle) are the only players on the active roster that have been ruled out.