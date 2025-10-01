 Skip navigation
Chuba Hubbard estimated as non-participant Wednesday

  
October 1, 2025

The Panthers held a walkthrough on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

The team’s injury report is an estimation, but running back Chuba Hubbard is among the five players listed as non-participants.

He popped up on the report last Thursday with a calf injury that limited him in the final two practices in Week 4. The Panthers gave him a questionable injury designation, but he played 35 of 69 snaps and had 13 touches for 69 yards.

Right tackle Taylor Moton (non-injury-related, rest), tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (ankle), defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (toe), and cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (chest) were also estimated as non-participants.

Outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum (hip) was listed as limited.

Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II (hamstring), center Cade Mays (knee), wide receivers Xavier Legette (hamstring) and Tetairoa McMillan (calf), defensive tackle Cam Jackson (knee) and defensive end LaBryan Ray (ankle) were listed as full participants.

It was Ray’s return to practice after spending four weeks on injured reserve. He is now eligible to return at any time in a 21-day window.