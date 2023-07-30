 Skip navigation
CJ Henderson: Panthers declining my fifth-year option makes this a big year for me

  
Published July 30, 2023 04:42 AM

Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson hasn’t lived up to expectations as the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Henderson had played just 10 games for the Jaguars when they traded him to the Panthers in the middle of his second season. Henderson has been a little more productive in Carolina, but still hasn’t become the type of player a Top 10 pick is supposed to be. So it was no surprise when the Panthers didn’t pick up his fifth-year option this offseason.

That means Henderson is now heading into the fourth and final season of his rookie contract and can hit free agency in 2024, and he believes that makes this a big year for him.

“Just prove to myself I can stay consistent and work at the things I need to work on,” he said, via USA Today. “It’s contract year, it’s big for me. They declined the fifth, but it’s not the end of the world. Keep working and moving forward.”

Henderson said “there’s an edge to me” as he prepares for a prove-it year in 2023. The Panthers would love to see Henderson motivated to live up to his raw talent.