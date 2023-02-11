 Skip navigation
Clark Hunt: I don’t know Patrick Mahomes will be 100 percent

  
Published February 11, 2023 06:19 AM
The final injury report makes it 100 percent clear that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play in the Super Bowl. However, Mahomes clearly won’t be 100 percent, 22 days after suffering a high ankle sprain.

Appearing Friday on Fox News, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt addressed the newly-crowned league MVP’s status.

“The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was able to get ready to play the AFC Championship game, you know, in a week on that high ankle sprain and did just an amazing job, including making the pivotal play at the end of the game that helped us win it on his legs,” Hunt said. “He’s doing great this week. I don’t know that he’ll be 100 percent, but he sure isn’t going to tell you otherwise.”

One of the hosts then tried to press Hunt for a specific number below 100. As Hunt fought through “I -- well, I” in an effort to duck the question, his wife Tavia saved the day: “It’s MVP.”

Indeed it is. And, as I’ve said all week on PFT Live, the now-two-time NFL MVP ultimately will be the difference in the game. Above all else, if he’s going to get in the conversation with Tom Brady, Mahomes needs to get to No. 2.

It’s right there waiting for him. Which would then allow him to begin the pursuit of No. 3.