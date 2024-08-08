 Skip navigation
Clayton Tune: I feel good where I’m at in Cardinals backup QB competition

  
Published August 8, 2024 07:34 AM

The Cardinals won’t be putting Kyler Murray on the field in the postseason, so the focus at quarterback will be on who will be the next man up come the start of the regular season.

Desmond Ridder arrived in Arizona in a trade with the Falcons this offseason and Clayton Tune is back after starting one game during his rookie season with the NFC West club. Ridder is listed as No. 2 on the team’s initial depth chart of the summer, but the Cardinals say the competition is open and Tune believes his familiarity with the offense is a plus.

“I feel good about where I’m at,” Tune said, via the team’s website. “I feel like I’ve put in a good body of work. There’s still work to be done, as there will be for as long as I’m playing. I feel good and just need to continue to get better and make strides and put myself in a good position.”

If all goes well, the Cardinals won’t have to call on either player during the 2024 season but they’ve learned the value of a backup over the last couple of seasons so the play of the two quarterbacks in the preseason could wind up being a big factor on how things unfold this fall.