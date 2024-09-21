Clelin Ferrell is out for Commanders Monday night

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell has the only two sacks of the season for the Commanders through the first two weeks of the season, but someone else is going to have to step up if the Commanders are going to drop Joe Burrow on Monday night.

Ferrell has been ruled out of the Commanders’ lineup for their road game in Cincinnati. Ferrell missed practice on Thursday and Saturday with a knee injury, but he was able to work on a limited basis on Friday.

Jamin Davis, Jer’Zhan Newton, and Javontae Jean-Baptiste are the defensive end options on the active roster.

Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes is the only other Commanders player with an injury designation. He missed last week’s game after having thumb surgery and is listed as questionable for Monday.