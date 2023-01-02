 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee declares for NFL draft

  
Published January 2, 2023 01:37 PM
nbc_bfa_brady_2312
January 2, 2023 05:19 PM
Charles Robinson joins the show to preview what the offseason could hold for Tom Brady and just how hot his market will be.

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced he is forgoing his remaining college eligibility to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bresee, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2020, is projected as a first-round pick.

“It has been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the NFL,” Bresee said in a social media statement. “After much thought and many prayers, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Although I’m excited for this next chapter in my football journey, I will always be a Clemson Tiger.”

Bresee played 10 games this season and totaled 3.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss and three pass breakups. He missed time with a kidney issue and because of a death in his immediate family.

Bresee missed time in 2021 with an ACL tear.

In three seasons, he totaled 51 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks and four passes defensed.