Clock ticks on a new Derrick Henry deal

Ravens coach John Harbaugh recently said an extension for running back Derrick Henry is “definitely in the conversation.”

At some point, it needs to be more than a conversation.

Henry, who has earned a $1 million roster bonus, is due to make another $6 million in salary in 2025. That’s it. That’s peanuts.

He signed a two-year, $16 million deal in 2024. In hindsight, that was a great deal for the Ravens. He made only $9 million last year. So between the benefit the Ravens got in 2024 with the relatively low pay in 2025, Henry has every right to want more.

The question becomes whether he’ll show up for offseason workouts without a new deal. The bigger question is whether he’ll get the new deal before offseason workouts begin later this month.