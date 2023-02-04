Cole Beasley interested in returning to Bills in 2023

Four months ago, veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement. Then he came out of retirement and finished the season with the Bills. And now he says he wants to keep playing for at least another year.

“This is probably the healthiest I’ve ended a season in a long time,” Beasley said, via the Buffalo News. “It’s weird this season is ending, because I feel like I just got here. I feel like I was just starting to get back in my groove a little bit, so it’s frustrating, but I look forward to hopefully getting another opportunity .”

Beasley would like that opportunity to be in Buffalo.

“At this point in my career, I’m still hungry and my body feels good,” he said. “I still feel like I can do it and I can compete and play at a level that I’ve been playing at before this season. Obviously, I want to be somewhere that I can win, and I know that’s here, also. If that option is there, I would definitely do that. We’ll just have to see.”

Beasley will turn 34 in April and isn’t the same player he used to be, but in two playoff games for the Bills last month he caught five passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, and it seems likely that the Bills would be willing to bring him back for another year.