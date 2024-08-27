Cole Holcomb remains on PUP as Steelers set initial 53-man roster

The Steelers made a number of roster cuts on Monday and they finished making their way to 53 players on Tuesday.

One of the moves they made involved moving linebacker Cole Holcomb to the regular season version of the physically unable to perform list. Holcomb is recovering from a knee injury and will be eligible to return to action after the fourth game of the season.

In other injury-related moves, they placed defensive back Ryan Watts, linebacker Julius Welschof, offensive lineman Dylan Cook, and linebacker Jeremiah Moon on injured reserve. Cook and Moon have been designated to return during the regular season.

The Steelers also waived or released linebackers Kyron Johnson, Luquay Washington, Jacoby Windmon, and Marcus Haynes; defensive backs Zyon Gilbert and Thomas Graham; defensive linemen Willington Previlon and Jacob Slade; offensive linemen TyKeem Doss and Joey Fisher; quarterback John Rhys Plumlee; running backs Aaron Shampklin, Jack Colletto, La’Mical Perine, and Jonathan Ward; tight ends Matt Sokol and Rodney Williams; and wide receivers Jaray Jenkins, Duece Watts, Dez Fitzpatrick, and Quez Watkins.