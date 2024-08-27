 Skip navigation
Tua has not seen Flores' public comments
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

Vikings reduce their roster to 53 players
Vikings reduce their roster to 53 players
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Vikings reduce their roster to 53 players
Vikings reduce their roster to 53 players
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Cole Holcomb remains on PUP as Steelers set initial 53-man roster

  
Published August 27, 2024 05:04 PM

The Steelers made a number of roster cuts on Monday and they finished making their way to 53 players on Tuesday.

One of the moves they made involved moving linebacker Cole Holcomb to the regular season version of the physically unable to perform list. Holcomb is recovering from a knee injury and will be eligible to return to action after the fourth game of the season.

In other injury-related moves, they placed defensive back Ryan Watts, linebacker Julius Welschof, offensive lineman Dylan Cook, and linebacker Jeremiah Moon on injured reserve. Cook and Moon have been designated to return during the regular season.

The Steelers also waived or released linebackers Kyron Johnson, Luquay Washington, Jacoby Windmon, and Marcus Haynes; defensive backs Zyon Gilbert and Thomas Graham; defensive linemen Willington Previlon and Jacob Slade; offensive linemen TyKeem Doss and Joey Fisher; quarterback John Rhys Plumlee; running backs Aaron Shampklin, Jack Colletto, La’Mical Perine, and Jonathan Ward; tight ends Matt Sokol and Rodney Williams; and wide receivers Jaray Jenkins, Duece Watts, Dez Fitzpatrick, and Quez Watkins.