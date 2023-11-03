Cole Holcomb suffered “serious” injury Thursday night

Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb was injured early in Thursday night’s game and he did not return to celebrate the 20-16 win over the Titans at the end of the night.

Holcomb was carted off with a left leg injury after staying down at the tail end of a completion to Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the first quarter of the game. After the 20-16 win was in the books, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters it was a “serious” injury and that more details about Holcomb’ condition would come in the future.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him,” Tomlin said.

Holcomb joined the Steelers this season after four years with Washington. He has 52 tackles, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.