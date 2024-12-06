 Skip navigation
Cole Kmet thinks Bears were able to exhale this week

  
Published December 6, 2024 09:24 AM

It has been a week since the Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus and tight end Cole Kmet has noticed a difference around the team.

Kmet said he had a good relationship with Eberflus and that his departure has been “a lot to deal with,” but he acknowledged that the change has allowed some of the pressure that’s been building during their six-game losing streak to dissipate.

“Yeah, I will say that — I think there is a little bit of an exhale to it,” Kmet said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “The exhale for me happened [Wednesday], just finally moving on from it when you get on the grass and practice. For me, it always signifies moving on to the next week.”

The exhale is a positive development, but one of Kmet’s teammates noted that it doesn’t mean the team’s fortunes are going to change. Wide receiver Keenan Allen said “changes happen, but change isn’t always good” and we’ll see if this one pays off for the Bears on Sunday.