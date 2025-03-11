 Skip navigation
Coleman Shelton agrees to return to Rams

  
Published March 11, 2025 06:38 PM

Coleman Shelton is set to return to the Rams.

Shelton spent the first five years of his NFL career with the NFC West team before leaving for the Bears last year. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the center has agreed to terms with the Rams on a two-year deal that will bring him back to Los Angeles.

Shelton started 17 games for the Bears last season and he started 30 games over his final two seasons with the Rams.

2024 sixth-round pick Beaux Limmer started 14 games in the middle of the line for the Rams last season and remains under contract, so Shelton’s return will provide them with added depth at the very least.