Colston Loveland is not expected to play on Sunday

  
Published September 27, 2025 09:03 PM

Bears first-round pick Colston Loveland’s hip injury is expected to keep him out of Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Loveland was listed as questionable to play because of a hip injury he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the tight end will not be able to play this weekend. Loveland has three catches for 43 yards this season.

The Bears have officially ruled out right tackle Darnell Wright, linebacker T.J. Edwards, and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Cornerback Kyler Gordon and running back D’Andre Swift were listed as questionable along with Loveland.

Stephen Carlson was elevated from the practice squad to provide more depth at tight end. The Bears also announced that they have signed linebacker Carl Jones Jr. to the active roster and elevated defensive lineman Jonathan Ford from the practice squad.