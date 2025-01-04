 Skip navigation
Colts activate CB JuJu Brents from IR

  
January 4, 2025

Cornerback JuJu Brents started the season on the Colts’ active roster and he’ll close it that way despite missing everything in between.

The Colts announced that they have activated Brents from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Brents injured his knee in the season opener and returned to practice a couple of weeks ago.

Brents started in Week One and made seven tackles. The 2023 second-round pick had 43 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery while starting eight of the nine games he played during his rookie season.

The Colts waived Chris Lammons in a corresponding move. Lammons had 12 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in 14 appearances.