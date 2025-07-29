Colts agree to terms on a four-year extension with OT Bernhard Raimann

The Colts have agreed to terms with left tackle Bernhard Raimann on a four-year, $100 million extension, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. Raimann will receive $60 million guaranteed.

Last week, Raimann went on 107.5 The Fan and said the sides “aren’t on the same page about things.” It didn’t take long to close the gap.

Raimann, a third-round pick in 2022, was headed into the final year of his rookie deal scheduled to make a base salary of $3.656 million.

He has never made the Pro Bowl or All-Pro, but he has solidified the position after a search to find Anthony Castonzo’s replacement. Castonzo retired after the 2020 season.

Raimann, a native of Vienna, Austria, has started 40 games since the Colts drafted him out of Central Michigan.