 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uniformupdates_250728.jpg
Browns, Bucs, Commanders, Chargers uniform updates
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250728.jpg
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsrelease_250728.jpg
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uniformupdates_250728.jpg
Browns, Bucs, Commanders, Chargers uniform updates
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250728.jpg
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsrelease_250728.jpg
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts agree to terms on a four-year extension with OT Bernhard Raimann

  
Published July 28, 2025 09:51 PM

The Colts have agreed to terms with left tackle Bernhard Raimann on a four-year, $100 million extension, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. Raimann will receive $60 million guaranteed.

Last week, Raimann went on 107.5 The Fan and said the sides “aren’t on the same page about things.” It didn’t take long to close the gap.

Raimann, a third-round pick in 2022, was headed into the final year of his rookie deal scheduled to make a base salary of $3.656 million.

He has never made the Pro Bowl or All-Pro, but he has solidified the position after a search to find Anthony Castonzo’s replacement. Castonzo retired after the 2020 season.

Raimann, a native of Vienna, Austria, has started 40 games since the Colts drafted him out of Central Michigan.