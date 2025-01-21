Colts announce Lou Anarumo as their defensive coordinator

The Colts made their hire of Lou Anarumo as their new defensive coordinator official on Tuesday.

Anarumo joins the Colts after serving as the Bengals’ defensive coordinator the past six seasons. He brings 36 years of coaching experience to Indianapolis and has an extensive background coaching defensive backs.

“I’m thrilled to add Lou Anarumo as our defensive coordinator,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said in a statement. “With many years of coaching experience, Lou is a proven leader who will demand the best out of our players. His strategic mindset and unique scheme will be invaluable as we build a fast and disciplined defensive unit.”

Anarumo spent seven seasons as a defensive backs coach for the Dolphins (2012-2017) and Giants (2018) before landing in Cincinnati. He also served as the Dolphins’ interim defensive coordinator in 2015 under interim head coach Dan Campbell.

Before making the jump to the NFL in 2012, Anarumo coached at the college level for 23 years.

Anaumo coached defensive backs for Purdue from 2004-11 and was Marshall’s defensive backs coach from 2001-03. He doubled as the Thundering Herd’s special teams coordinator in 2003.

From 1995-2000, Anarumo was Harvard’s assistant head coach, defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator, and it was at Harvard where he met Joe Philbin, then the Crimson’s offensive line coach. Philbin hired Anarumo as the Dolphins’ defensive backs coach upon being hired as Miami’s head coach in 2012.