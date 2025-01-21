 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_glennreax_v4_250122.jpg
Jets reportedly hire Glenn for HC ‘as expected’
mahomes.jpg
Can the Bills defense outlast the Chiefs offense?
nbc_csu_nfcchamp_250122.jpg
Simms: Eagles need better pass game vs. Commanders

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_glennreax_v4_250122.jpg
Jets reportedly hire Glenn for HC ‘as expected’
mahomes.jpg
Can the Bills defense outlast the Chiefs offense?
nbc_csu_nfcchamp_250122.jpg
Simms: Eagles need better pass game vs. Commanders

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts announce Lou Anarumo as their defensive coordinator

  
Published January 21, 2025 02:47 PM

The Colts made their hire of Lou Anarumo as their new defensive coordinator official on Tuesday.

Anarumo joins the Colts after serving as the Bengals’ defensive coordinator the past six seasons. He brings 36 years of coaching experience to Indianapolis and has an extensive background coaching defensive backs.

“I’m thrilled to add Lou Anarumo as our defensive coordinator,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said in a statement. “With many years of coaching experience, Lou is a proven leader who will demand the best out of our players. His strategic mindset and unique scheme will be invaluable as we build a fast and disciplined defensive unit.”

Anarumo spent seven seasons as a defensive backs coach for the Dolphins (2012-2017) and Giants (2018) before landing in Cincinnati. He also served as the Dolphins’ interim defensive coordinator in 2015 under interim head coach Dan Campbell.

Before making the jump to the NFL in 2012, Anarumo coached at the college level for 23 years.

Anaumo coached defensive backs for Purdue from 2004-11 and was Marshall’s defensive backs coach from 2001-03. He doubled as the Thundering Herd’s special teams coordinator in 2003.

From 1995-2000, Anarumo was Harvard’s assistant head coach, defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator, and it was at Harvard where he met Joe Philbin, then the Crimson’s offensive line coach. Philbin hired Anarumo as the Dolphins’ defensive backs coach upon being hired as Miami’s head coach in 2012.