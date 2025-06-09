 Skip navigation
Jackson loses $750,000 in workout bonus money
Jackson loses $750,000 in workout bonus money
Chubb reportedly is expected to sign with Texans
Chubb reportedly is expected to sign with Texans
Packers reportedly will release Alexander
Packers reportedly will release Alexander

Colts announce new ownership structure

  
Published June 9, 2025 01:47 PM

The Colts have announced a new ownership structure in the wake of the death of team owner Jim Irsay last month.

Irsay’s three daughters were all serving as vice-chairs of the team before their father died and all three will now have new roles while also holding the title of owners of the club.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon will succeed her father as the team’s chief executive officer. That position means that Irsay-Gordon will be serving as the principal owner of the team.

Casey Foyt will have an executive vice president title and Kalen Jackson will be the chief brand officer. Jackson will also serve as the president of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation.