Colts announce new ownership structure

The Colts have announced a new ownership structure in the wake of the death of team owner Jim Irsay last month.

Irsay’s three daughters were all serving as vice-chairs of the team before their father died and all three will now have new roles while also holding the title of owners of the club.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon will succeed her father as the team’s chief executive officer. That position means that Irsay-Gordon will be serving as the principal owner of the team.

Casey Foyt will have an executive vice president title and Kalen Jackson will be the chief brand officer. Jackson will also serve as the president of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation.