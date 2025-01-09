Colts are expected to interview Steve Wilks, Lou Anarumo for defensive coordinator

The Colts have at least two candidates for their defensive coordinator vacancy, created with the firing of Gus Bradley earlier this week.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Indianapolis is expected to interview Steve Wilks and Lou Anarumo for the position.

Wilks was last the 49ers defensive coordinator in 2023, helping the club reach Super Bowl LVIII. San Francisco finished No. 8 in yards allowed and No. 3 in points allowed.

Wilks was also Carolina’s interim coach in 2022, piloting the team to a 6-6 record. He had one season as Arizona’s head coach in 2018, going 3-13.

Anarumo just finished his sixth season as Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator and was fired after the club concluded its 2024. Cincinnati was No. 25 in yards allowed and points allowed this season. The team’s high-water mark was No. 6 in points allowed and No. 16 in yards allowed back in 2022.