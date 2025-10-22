Colts are on pace to break 1962 Packers’ record for rushing touchdowns in a season

In 1962, Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers went 13-1 and won the NFL Championship Game. Led by MVP running back Jim Taylor, who ran for 19 touchdowns, the Packers totaled 36 rushing touchdowns -- an NFL record that still stands, 63 years later.

That record may not stand much longer. The 2025 Colts, let by running back Jonathan Taylor, who has run for 10 touchdowns, have scored 16 rushing touchdowns through seven games. That puts the Colts on pace to score 39 rushing touchdowns in a 17-game season, which would break the Packers’ record.

In addition to Taylor’s 10 rushing touchdowns, quarterback Daniel Jones has four, running back Ameer Abdullah has one and tight end Tyler Warren has one. The Colts play the Titans on Sunday for the second time this season, and when the teams met in Week Three, Taylor ran for three touchdowns. So there’s a good chance the Colts will stay ahead of the 1962 Packers’ pace.

Few people expected anything like this from the Colts’ offense this season, but they’re playing as well as any team in the NFL right now. And they may end up running for more touchdowns than any team in NFL history.