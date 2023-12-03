Colts block punt for TD, Titans return interception for two points

The Colts have taken their first lead of Sunday’s game against the Titans, but it’s not as big as they would have liked.

Colts safety Nick Cross blocked a Ryan Stonehouse punt and linebacker Grant Stuard returned it for an 18-yard touchdown that put the Colts up 22-16. They went for two in order to stretch their lead to a touchdown, but things went awry for the Colts at that point.

Gardner Minshew was intercepted by Titans safety Amani Hooker and Hooker took it back all the way to the end zone.

It’s a 22-19 Colts lead at the end of the third quarter as a result.