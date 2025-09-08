Colts CB Charvarius Ward placed in concussion protocol

Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward entered concussion protocol, coach Shane Steichen announced.

Ward displayed concussion-like symptoms Monday morning.

He played a team-high 44 defensive snaps in the Colts’ decisive victory over the Dolphins and made five tackles.

His Week 2 availability now is in doubt as he will have to clear all the steps of protocol to be cleared for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Complicating matters, cornerback Jaylon Jones left Sunday’s game after aggravating his hamstring. Steichen confirmed it is the same hamstring injury that Jones had in training camp.

Running back Jonathan Taylor is “good” after taking a hit to his neck area.