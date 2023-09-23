Colts cut Deon Jackson, bring up Trey Sermon from practice squad

The Colts are continuing to make moves at running back as they try to account for the absence of Jonathan Taylor.

Indianapolis is releasing running back Deon Jackson and bringing up running back Trey Sermon from the practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Jackson has been with the Colts since arriving as an undrafted rookie in 2021. He was the Colts’ Week One starter at running back, but he hasn’t done much this year, carrying just 13 times for 14 yards and catching five passes for 14 yards.

Sermon was a 2021 third-round pick of the 49ers and played for the Eagles in 2022. The Eagles waived him this week and the Colts claimed him, and now they think he’s ready to go on Sunday against the Ravens.

Taylor remains on the physically unable to perform list and remains disgruntled as the Colts have not offered him the contract extension he wants.