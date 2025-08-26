 Skip navigation
Colts’ cuts include Laquon Treadwell, Chris Lammons, Duke Shelley

  
Published August 26, 2025 05:34 PM

The Colts have their initial 53-player roster for 2025.

They released RB Khalil Herbert, CB Chris Lammons, TE Sean McKeon, CB Duke Shelley, WR Laquon Treadwell and DT Josh Tupou.

They waived LB Austin Ajiake, WR Ajou Ajou, QB Jason Bean, RB Ulysses Bentley IV, CB JuJu Brents, LB Jake Chaney, DT Devonta Davis, LB Solomon DeShields, T Marshall Foerner, C Wesley French, DE Marcus Haynes, CB Alex Johnson, T Marcellus Johnson, WR Tyler Kahmann, DE Isaiah Land, DE Desmond Little, TE Maximilian Mang, CB B.J. Mayes, DE Durrell Nchami, RB Nate Notel, WR Coleman Owen, WR Landon Parker, G Josh Sills, WR Blayne Taylor, S Ladarius Tennison, LB Joseph Vaughn, C Mose Vavao, S Trey Washington, CB Sam Womack III, TE Jelani Woods and RB Nay’Quan Wright.

The Colts waived K Maddux Trujillo with an injury designation, and they placed LB Jaylon Carlies on injured reserve.