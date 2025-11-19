 Skip navigation
Colts designate Charvarius Ward for return

  
Published November 19, 2025 11:48 AM

The Colts could get cornerback Charvarius Ward back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against one of his former teams.

Ward has been designated for return from injured reserve. Ward went on the list on October 18 due to a concussion.

The Colts can activate Ward at any point in the next 21 days and he’ll have to be activated by Saturday afternoon to play against the Chiefs. If he is active, the team will get its first chance to see Ward and Sauce Gardner, who was acquired in a trade earlier this month, in the same secondary.

The Colts also announced that they have designated linebacker Jaylon Carlies for return. Carlies has not appeared in a game yet this season.