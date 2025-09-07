Colts dominate first half, lead Dolphins 20-0 at halftime

The Colts haven’t won in Week 1 since 2013, but the team will be able to do so with a strong second half.

Indianapolis has a 20-0 lead over Miami at halftime.

Two giveaways by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were critical in aiding the Colts build their lead. With Indianapolis already up 3-0, Tagovailoa overshot receiver Tyreek Hill over the middle and was picked off by Cam Bynum. The Colts converted that turnover into a touchdown with Daniel Jones’ 27-yard touchdown to Michael Pittman.

Then on Miami’s next drive, Tagovailoa was strip-sacked by defensive back Kenny Moore with former Dolphin Xavien Howard recovering the loose ball. Jones rushed in a 1-yard touchdown to give Indianapolis a 17-0 advantage.

Partially because of the turnovers, the Dolphins weren’t able to get anything established offensively throughout the first half. Indianapolis dominated time of possession 21:40 to 8:20, gaining 17 first downs and finishing with total yards.

The Dolphins had just 43 yards and three first downs in the first half. Tagovailoa finished the first 30 minutes 5-of-7 for 42 yards with a pick. Hill had two of those receptions for 15 yards.

On the other side, Jones was 17-of-22 for 197 yards with a touchdown. Jones also rushed for 13 yards with a TD. Jonathan Taylor rushed 15 times for 52 yards.

Pittman leads with 60 yards on four catches with a touchdown. But rookie tight end Tyler Warren has been heavily involved, catching five passes for 57 yards. He also took a 3-yard carry.

Dolphins cornerback Storm Duck went down midway through the second quarter and was later carted from the sideline to the locker room. He’s officially questionable to return with an ankle injury. Newly signed Rasul Douglas had to come in to replace him. Miami right guard James Daniels is also questionable to return with a pectoral injury after going down early in the first quarter.

Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones went down midway through the second quarter on a punt. He was able to walk off under his own power but went right to the locker room.