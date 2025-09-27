 Skip navigation
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
Glenn's 'authenticity' hasn't translated to wins
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Colts elevate CB Mike Hilton

  
Published September 27, 2025 12:01 PM

Cornerback Mike Hilton signed to the Colts’ practice squad earlier this week and he’s set to make his debut for the team on Sunday.

The Colts announced on Saturday that they have elevated Hilton and guard Josh Sills for their game against the Rams. Both players will revert to the practice squad after the game.

Hilton was in training camp with the Dolphins and he spent the last four seasons with the Bengals. He’ll help fill in for Kenny Moore, who is out with a calf injury that could keep him out beyond this week.

Sills played 17 games for the Colts in 2023, but did not make any regular season appearances while spending last season on their practice squad. The Colts ruled right guard Matt Goncalves out with a toe injury on Friday.