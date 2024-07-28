 Skip navigation
Colts excused Joe Flacco from practice to attend Jacoby Jones’ funeral

  
Published July 28, 2024 04:29 AM

Colts backup quarterback Joe Flacco was not at practice Saturday, attending the funeral of his former teammate Jacoby Jones.

Jones died this month at the age of 40. No cause of death has been reported.

When Flacco and Jones played together on the Ravens, they connected on one of the greatest plays in franchise history, a 70-yard touchdown pass to force overtime with 31 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Ravens would win the game in overtime and go on to win the Super Bowl, with Jones scoring a 108-yard kickoff return touchdown in the Super Bowl as well as catching another touchdown pass from Flacco.

Flacco and Jones played together on the Ravens from 2012 to 2014. Jones was laid to rest on Saturday in his native New Orleans.