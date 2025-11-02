 Skip navigation
Colts’ fourth turnover leads to another Pittsburgh touchdown

  
Published November 2, 2025 03:23 PM

The Colts had four turnovers in their first eight games. They have four today.

The latest came on Jack Sawyer’s pick of a Daniel Jones pass intended for Michael Pittman. He returned it 4 yards to the Pittsburgh 44, and the Steelers offense took it 56 yards to the end zone.

Jaylin Warren scored his second touchdown of the day on a 2-yard run.

The Steelers lead 24-7.

Jones has thrown two interceptions and lost a fumble. Josh Downs muffed a punt. The Steelers scored three touchdowns on Jones’ three miscues, but turned it over on downs in the red zone on Downs’ turnover.

The Steelers have four sacks of Jones.