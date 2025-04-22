Colts G.M. Chris Ballard looking for “hard to find” three-down tight end

The Colts don’t know who will be starting at quarterback when they hit the field in September, but they know they’d like to have a dynamic tight end helping Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones succeed in the passing game.

Their obvious need at the position has led to many mock drafts that see them land Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland with the 14th overall pick on Thursday night. General Manager Chris Ballard didn’t discuss those players directly during a Monday press conference, but acknowledged that he’d like to make an addition at the position.

Ballard also acknowledged that it is “hard to find” the kind of player who does enough to make him worth an investment in the first round.

“To be able to play on all three downs, to be able to be functional in the run game to where you don’t necessarily know it’s always a pass when he’s in the game, and then to be able to finish and make plays at critical times and have him give the quarterback an option in the middle of the field,” Ballard said, via the team’s website.

Warren and Loveland are at the top of the class, but Ballard noted that players like Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Mark Andrews were selected later in the draft. Wherever Ballard decides to pull the trigger, the Colts could use a direct hit.