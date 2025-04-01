Colts GM Chris Ballard on tush push: Give Philly credit for being damn good at it

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard says he doesn’t want to change the rules around the tush push just because one team does it better than everyone else.

Ballard said on PFT Live at the league meeting that teams are always trying to find ways to improve the quarterback sneak, but the Eagles have perfected it and he wouldn’t favor banning it.

“In 2020 when we had Phillip Rivers as our quarterback. Jacoby Brissett would come in a game and everybody knew it,” Ballard said. “And he was outstanding on the quarterback sneak. He was a big man. We had a really good front. I mean, he was excellent at it. So, like, give Philly, give Nick, give that coaching staff — Shane [Steichen] was a part of it when they started it — credit for coming up with it and using it and being damn good at it. I don’t understand. Like, they’re good at it.

Ballard credited the Eagles for doing the play well and said he would need to see persuasive injury data showing it’s unsafe for him to change his mind.

“They’re outstanding,” Ballard said. “When they they get to third-and-2, their whole playbook’s still open because they know, well, I can do it there. I can wait till fourth down and do it. So, no, it’s an advantage for Philly. But unless there’s a medical health and safety reason of why we shouldn’t do it, then I don’t see us voting against it.”

If the 31 other teams can’t stop the Eagles’ tush push, then 24 teams can stop them by passing a rule against it. But it doesn’t sound like the Colts will be one of those 24 votes.