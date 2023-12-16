Colts grab 14-13 lead just before halftime

Colts wide receiver D.J. Montgomery couldn’t hold onto a pass from Gardner Minshew on a fourth down from the Steelers’ 1-yard-line in the second quarter, but he was able to make up for it before the first half came to an end.

Montgomery caught a short pass from Minshew and ran for a 14-yard score with 22 seconds left in the half. The touchdown gave the Colts a 14-13 lead after they fell behind 13-0 to open the game.

The Montgomery drop came at the end of a drive that saw Steelers safety Damontae Kazee ejected for a hit to the head of Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman had two big gains to set up the Colts’ first touchdown, but they won’t get any help from him for the rest of the contest He has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon with a concussion.

Running back Zack Moss scored that touchdown on a pass from Minshew and he’s also out of the game. Moss suffered an arm injury while being brought down with a horse-collar tackle on his touchdown catch. The Steelers had an injury loss of their own when safety Minkah Fitzpatrick left with a knee injury.

Minshew is 14-of-21 for 185 yards while Mitch Trubisky has thrown and run for touchdowns. He was also picked off by Colts defensive back Nick Cross during an eventful first half in Indianapolis.