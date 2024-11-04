 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_ramsvsseahawksv2_241104.jpg
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
nbc_pft_chivsari_241104.jpg
Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 03 Cowboys at Falcons
Mike McCarthy: We’ll have conversations about IR for Dak Prescott after more evaluation
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
Colts-Jets out, Bengals-Chargers in for Week 11

  
Published November 4, 2024 04:00 PM

When the NFL’s schedule showed six prime-time games for the Jets in the first 11 weeks of the season, schedule-maker Mike North joked (sort of) that the Jets “kind of owe us one.”

The NFL would now like a refund.

The league has flexed the Super Bowl III rematch between the Colts and Jets out of prime-time in Week 11. Taking its place will be Bengals-Chargers.

This seems to be less about the 4-5 Bengals and the 5-4 Chargers and more about Jets/Aaron Rodgers fatigue. Throw in the fact that the Colts performed in sluggish fashion on Sunday night after being flexed into the Week 9 game at Minnesota, and throw out the Super Bowl III rematch.

The Jets have no additional prime-time games on the 2024 schedule. They, in theory, could be flexed in. The mere possibility might prompt some Jets fans to say, “Get the flex out.”