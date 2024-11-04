Colts-Jets out, Bengals-Chargers in for Week 11

When the NFL’s schedule showed six prime-time games for the Jets in the first 11 weeks of the season, schedule-maker Mike North joked (sort of) that the Jets “kind of owe us one.”

The NFL would now like a refund.

The league has flexed the Super Bowl III rematch between the Colts and Jets out of prime-time in Week 11. Taking its place will be Bengals-Chargers.

This seems to be less about the 4-5 Bengals and the 5-4 Chargers and more about Jets/Aaron Rodgers fatigue. Throw in the fact that the Colts performed in sluggish fashion on Sunday night after being flexed into the Week 9 game at Minnesota, and throw out the Super Bowl III rematch.

The Jets have no additional prime-time games on the 2024 schedule. They, in theory, could be flexed in. The mere possibility might prompt some Jets fans to say, “Get the flex out.”