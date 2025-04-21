 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestteamdrafts_250421.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams who’ve drafted the best since ’20
nbc_pft_pukanacuabrockpurdy_250421.jpg
Nacua speaks up about Purdy’s contract situation
nbc_pft_coloradojerseyretirement_250421.jpg
Colorado retires Sanders, Hunter jersey numbers

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestteamdrafts_250421.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams who’ve drafted the best since ’20
nbc_pft_pukanacuabrockpurdy_250421.jpg
Nacua speaks up about Purdy’s contract situation
nbc_pft_coloradojerseyretirement_250421.jpg
Colorado retires Sanders, Hunter jersey numbers

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts LB Jaylon Carlies is recovering from shoulder surgery

  
Published April 21, 2025 11:41 AM

Linebacker Jaylon Carlies closed out his rookie season as a starter on the Colts defense, but he didn’t come out of the year unscathed.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said at a Monday press conference that Carlies had surgery to repair a shoulder injury this offseason. Ballard said that the team expects Carlies to be back to full speed for training camp.

Carlies started the final three games of the season and he started in three of his other seven appearances as well. He had 36 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, and a pass defensed in that action.

Zaire Franklin, Cameron McGrone, and Segun Olubi also return from last year’s linebacking corps.