Colts LB Jaylon Carlies is recovering from shoulder surgery

Linebacker Jaylon Carlies closed out his rookie season as a starter on the Colts defense, but he didn’t come out of the year unscathed.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said at a Monday press conference that Carlies had surgery to repair a shoulder injury this offseason. Ballard said that the team expects Carlies to be back to full speed for training camp.

Carlies started the final three games of the season and he started in three of his other seven appearances as well. He had 36 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, and a pass defensed in that action.

Zaire Franklin, Cameron McGrone, and Segun Olubi also return from last year’s linebacking corps.