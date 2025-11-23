Colts lead Chiefs 14-9 at halftime

Through two quarters, the Chiefs have had to settle for field goals while the Colts have scored a pair of touchdowns and Indianapolis leads 14-9.

Kansas City leads in first downs, yards, and time of possession. But the club has not been able to cash in on its opportunities deep in Indianapolis territory.

The Colts took an early 7-0 lead after Laiatu Latu tipped and picked off a Mahomes pass on Kansas City’s second play from scrimmage. The Colts took advantage of that opportunity, with Michael Pittman catching a 6-yard touchdown from Daniel Jones for a 7-0 lead.

The Chiefs looked like they would tie the game in response, but Travis Kelce’s 4-yard rushing touchdown was wiped off the board with a facemask penalty called on Jawaan Taylor. After that, Harrison Butker hit a 28-yard field goal to make the score 7-3.

Drew Ogletree caught his first pass of the season for a 4-yard touchdown, giving the Colts a 14-3 advantage.

The Chiefs had two more opportunities in Indianapolis territory but had to settle for a 48-yard field goal by Butker with 2:19 left in the second quarter and a 22-yard field goal with just seven seconds in the half.

Mahomes was 14-of-21 for 117 yards with a pick in the first half. Kelce had three catches for 35 yards.

On the other side, Jones is 10-of-12 for 94 yards with two TDs. Jonathan Taylor was held to 22 yards on seven carries.

The Chiefs will have another chance to open the third quarter, as they’ll receive the second-half kickoff.