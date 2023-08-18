Colts lose Genard Avery to season-ending knee injury

Colts linebacker Genard Avery will miss the entire 2023 season with a knee injury.

Avery, who went to the ground in pain during Wednesday’s joint practice with the Bears, needs season-ending surgery, according to multiple reports.

The 28-year-old Avery signed a one-year contract with the Colts in June and was expected to have a role in their defensive rotation, but instead he’ll spend the year rehabbing and hope to get healthy and find a team next year.

Avery was originally drafted by the Browns in 2018 and has also spent time with the Eagles, Steelers and Buccaneers.