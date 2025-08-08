 Skip navigation
Colts lose third-round pick Justin Walley to torn ACL

  
August 8, 2025

Colts cornerback Justin Walley, a projected starter as a rookie third-round draft pick, is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Walley suffered the injury on Tuesday in a joint practice with the Ravens, and on Thursday Colts head coach Shane Steichen confirmed that the injury is season-ending.

Huge blow,” Steichen said. “I think he was having a hell of a camp. His man coverage skills were great, he was making a ton of plays in practice too before it happened.”

Walley played four years of college football at Minnesota and the Colts took him with the 80th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The Colts listed Walley as a starter on their first depth chart of the preseason.

With Walley out for the season, and Colts cornerbacks JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones both currently dealing with hamstring injuries, Indianapolis may need to bring in some help at cornerback before the regular season.