 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Sunday Cup race at Michigan: Start time, TV info, and more
Simone Biles
How to watch Simone Biles’ comeback gymnastics meet, Core Hydration Classic
NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Michigan International Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_westernamsegment_230804.jpg
121st Western Am quarterfinals recap
nbc_golf_gc_utahchamplitesround2_230804.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_henleydisc_230804.jpg
Analyzing Henley’s Round 2 at Wyndham Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Sunday Cup race at Michigan: Start time, TV info, and more
Simone Biles
How to watch Simone Biles’ comeback gymnastics meet, Core Hydration Classic
NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Michigan International Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_westernamsegment_230804.jpg
121st Western Am quarterfinals recap
nbc_golf_gc_utahchamplitesround2_230804.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_henleydisc_230804.jpg
Analyzing Henley’s Round 2 at Wyndham Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts place Ethan Fernea on injured reserve

  
Published August 5, 2023 11:06 AM

The Colts made the signing of free agent running back Kenyan Drake official Saturday.

To make room, the team placed wide receiver Ethan Fernea on injured reserve.

Fernea, 25, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and ended up spending time on the team’s active roster and practice squad as a rookie.

He saw action on one offensive snap and nine on special teams.

Collegiately, he appeared in 50 games at UCLA and caught eight passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Fernea also totaled 10 carries for 83 yards and one touchdown and tallied 12 tackles.