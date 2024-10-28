 Skip navigation
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we've got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Colts place S Trevor Denbow on IR, sign Ronnie Harrison Jr. to 53-man roster

  
Published October 28, 2024 03:57 PM

The Colts have made a pair of roster moves at the safety position on Monday.

Indianapolis announced that Trevor Denbow has been placed on injured reserve and Ronnie Harrison Jr. has been signed to the active roster.

Denbow exited Sunday’s game against the Texans with a knee injury. A heavy special teams contributor, Denbow has been on the field for 65 percent of the unit’s snaps in 2024.

Harrison has been active for one game this season, playing one defensive snap and 14 special teams snaps.

Additionally, the Colts signed offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez and guard Josh Sills to their practice squad. Jack Wilson was released from the practice squad to make room on the roster.