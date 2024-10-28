Colts place S Trevor Denbow on IR, sign Ronnie Harrison Jr. to 53-man roster

The Colts have made a pair of roster moves at the safety position on Monday.

Indianapolis announced that Trevor Denbow has been placed on injured reserve and Ronnie Harrison Jr. has been signed to the active roster.

Denbow exited Sunday’s game against the Texans with a knee injury. A heavy special teams contributor, Denbow has been on the field for 65 percent of the unit’s snaps in 2024.

Harrison has been active for one game this season, playing one defensive snap and 14 special teams snaps.

Additionally, the Colts signed offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez and guard Josh Sills to their practice squad. Jack Wilson was released from the practice squad to make room on the roster.