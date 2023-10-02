Colts plan for Jonathan Taylor to come off PUP list and practice Wednesday

A report this weekend said that the Colts would open running back Jonathan Taylor’s window to return from the physically unable to perform list this week and head coach Shane Steichen confirmed it on Monday.

Steichen said that the process will begin on Wednesday and that the plan is for Taylor to practice with the team for the first time this year. Taylor had ankle surgery after the 2022 season and went on the PUP list at the start of training camp.

Taylor also requested a trade this offseason because the team has not shown interest in giving him the long-term contract he wants, but Steichen said Taylor is excited about getting back to work with the team.

Steichen also said that Taylor could play in Week Five against the Titans and that how Taylor looks on the practice field will determine whether that happens.