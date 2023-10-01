Report: Colts plan to open Jonathan Taylor’s practice window this week

Running back Jonathan Taylor is eligible to start the process of returning from the physically unable to perform list this week and it looks like the team plans to move in that direction.

NFL Media reports that the Colts will open Taylor’s practice window this Wednesday. Once they do, Taylor will be able to practice with the team for three weeks before he must be activated or shut down for the season. He can be activated at any point in that window.

Taylor went on the list because of his ankle and he has posted workout videos showing him working out without issue recently.

Taylor asked for a trade after failing to get a new contract from the Colts this offseason and the Packers and Dolphins reportedly had interest, but neither team is believed to be pursuing a deal any longer and the Colts have reportedly not had any recent talks with any teams.

Getting Taylor on the field could change that ahead of the October 31 trade deadline and the news about this week’s plans makes that return a possibility.