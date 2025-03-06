Colts release DT Raekwon Davis

Indianapolis has moved on from one of their role players on defense.

The Colts announced on Thursday that the club has released defensive tackle Raekwon Davis.

Davis, 27, appeared in all 17 games for Indianapolis in 2024, playing 30 percent of defensive snaps and 10 percent of special teams snaps. He finished the year with 15 total tackles with one tackle for loss and one pass defensed.

By releasing Davis, the Colts will save $6.4 million against the cap.

A Dolphins second-round pick in 2020, Davis has appeared in 80 career games with 48 starts. He’s tallied 144 total tackles with six tackles for loss, 10 QB hits, and 2.0 sacks.