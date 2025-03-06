 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjones_250306.jpg
Jones: ‘Aggressive’ isn’t right word for FA plans
gardner__103492.jpg
Raiders inform Minshew he’ll be released
nbc_pft_draft_250306.jpg
PFT Draft: GM you’d want to be this offseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjones_250306.jpg
Jones: ‘Aggressive’ isn’t right word for FA plans
gardner__103492.jpg
Raiders inform Minshew he’ll be released
nbc_pft_draft_250306.jpg
PFT Draft: GM you’d want to be this offseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts release DT Raekwon Davis

  
Published March 6, 2025 04:26 PM

Indianapolis has moved on from one of their role players on defense.

The Colts announced on Thursday that the club has released defensive tackle Raekwon Davis.

Davis, 27, appeared in all 17 games for Indianapolis in 2024, playing 30 percent of defensive snaps and 10 percent of special teams snaps. He finished the year with 15 total tackles with one tackle for loss and one pass defensed.

By releasing Davis, the Colts will save $6.4 million against the cap.

A Dolphins second-round pick in 2020, Davis has appeared in 80 career games with 48 starts. He’s tallied 144 total tackles with six tackles for loss, 10 QB hits, and 2.0 sacks.