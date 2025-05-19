Colts send letter to season-ticket holders cautioning against reselling most or all of tickets

The Seahawks aren’t the only team warning their season-ticket holders about repercussions for selling most or all of their tickets to 2025 games.

The team told those fans that “renewal eligibility may be impacted” by excessive reselling and the Colts have sent a similar letter this offseason. Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports that no action will be taken now, but that frequent resellers have been told that they are “in violation” of the team’s ticket policy and more of the same will lead to a different response.

“Our records show that you listed or resold most of your tickets for the 2024 season, and while no action will be taken today, if you are shown to be re-selling most of your tickets again this season, you will unfortunately be unable to renew,” the letter said.

Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star notes that the team created a waitlist for those who want season tickets last year and some members of it may find themselves in position to buy tickets if the secondary market doesn’t cool off this season.